Rumor: Grand Theft Auto 6 Minimum PC Requirements Leaked

We apparently know the minimum PC requirements for Grand Theft Auto 6.

TREVOR4REAL has shared a small video clip showing off the requirements. We’ll list them for you below.

OS – Windows 11

CPU – Intel Core i7-12700k

GPU – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB

RAM – 16 GB

Storage – 150 GB

TREVOR4REAL included a funny video showing that the RTX 3060 12GB would play the same footage that was in the second trailer.

Meanwhile, the RTX 5060 8GB would have a crash popup, and the RX 580 8 GB would play the game like it has PlayStation 1 graphics.

We don’t know how accurate this information could be or where it came from. We cannot vouch for its authenticity.

How Credible Is This Rumor?

Rockstar said that the two trailers did show us some gameplay, and it’s not just cutscenes. So we know that they have set a higher bar for visuals and performance.

We are disregarding the funny little video here and focusing on the leaked specs. If it’s true, PC gamers will need to make real upgrades to their builds to run this game.

We do know that the process of game development is relatively recent. Furthermore, we have seen how current generation games look and perform. So this all falls in line with how other new games look, and what PC requirements they have.

How Soon Will Rockstar Confirm This?

We know that Rockstar makes deals with Sony and Microsoft to delay releasing their games on PC. So even when the game comes out this May 2026, Rockstar won’t talk about the PC version at all.

In fact, we might have to wait until 2027 before Rockstar reveals the PC version. So we won’t know how accurate this leak will be by that point.

What’s The Point Of An Early PC GTA Leak?

This points to the problem with this early leak. If this is accurate information at this time, it may not be the final system requirements if the game comes out on PC in 2027.

The pace of PC development is much more rapid than in previous decades. While AMD leads in industry CPUs, there’s a lot more going on.

Intel is slowly sneaking in to compete with AMD and Nvidia in the GPU space. Nvidia recently bought into Intel, with the promise to make future hardware that connects both companies.

AMD itself has a deal with Microsoft to make gaming hardware for consoles, PCs and cloud for the next decade. In this dynamic market, even Nvidia’s 12 GB GPU may be obsolete by the time the game is out.

So we felt secure in reporting on this. We can see these requirements going higher, or lower, depending on where the industry goes by the time Rockstar gets around to it.