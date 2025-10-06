2K Autumn Steam Sale Ends Today

If you’re looking to get some games on the cheap, it’s all about waiting. You can find games discounted quite a bit through various sales and promotions. After all, we get it. Video games are not a cheap hobby, and knowing what games to pick up at launch can be crucial for our bank accounts. Those of you who mainly game on the PC platform might bank on some awesome deals to land during Steam’s seasonal sale events. For instance, we recently saw the digital store platform launch its Autumn Sale, which included a wide range of 2K games.

2K Games was interested in celebrating the arrival of autumn. In conjunction with Steam’s Autumn Sale event, 2K has decided to offer significant discounts across its various video games on the platform. That said, if you haven’t already picked up these games last week, you don’t have much time left before the discount expires.

2K Games Autumn Sale Ends Today

We already reported on the sale last week. However, it’s worth mentioning again in case this sale has slipped your mind. The sale is ending later today, so you have a few hours left to pick up these games. Of course, there are sales outside of 2K through the Steam Autumn Sale, but those looking to pick up a title that’s been on their wishlist won’t want to wait around much longer.

Games Discount Highlighted

Civilization VII $48.99

Risk of Rain 2 $8.24

Mafia III Definitive Edition $2.99

PGA Tour 2k25 $41.99

WWE 2K25 $29.99

BioShock: The Collection $11.99

Mafia Trilogy $11.97

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $11.99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition $19.99

XCOM 2 Collection $8.12

Olli Olli World $4.99

The Bureau XCOM Declassified $3.99

The Quarry $8.99

Duke Nukem Forever $4.99

Topspin 2K25 $14.99

That said, if you did miss out on this sale, it won’t be long before we see more sales roll out. After all, next month we’ll see a wide range of discounts come out thanks to Black Friday. Likewise, Steam, we’ll likely have a Winter sale event that will follow after that. But until then, check out the 2K sale going on right now on Steam.