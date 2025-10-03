Borderlands 4 Gets Epic Statue Of One Of Its Villains

There are many perks to being a fan of certain kinds of media. One of the biggest perks is that when something lives up to the hype, your “loyalty” is rewarded, because you know you can enjoy this thing many times over, regardless of the form it takes. The second thing is that there’s often a community for your fandom, and you can talk about your love of the franchise or item in question with others to highlight that you’re not alone. Then, as we’re about to talk about with Borderlands 4, there’s the fact that if something is really good, there will be “extra stuff” you can get to celebrate your love of it.

In this particular case, we’re talking about “swag,” and even more particularly, we’re talking about things like statues. Statues of video game characters are incredibly popular, and for a basic reason: they’re usually REALLY high quality. There are typically only a few groups who do this, and they’re not the cheapest around. But when you finally get your hands on them, they’re special, and it’s hard to deny how special they are.

Enter the team at Pure Arts Limited, who were tasked with making a 1/6th scale figure of Callis The Ripper Queen from Borderlands 4. Take a look at the video reveal below and you’ll see all the incredible detail that went into this statue:

Bring the wrath of the Ripper Queen home with the Borderlands Callis the Ripper Queen 1/6 Scale Statue Exclusive Edition! Limited to only 250 & comes with an alternate face to reveal her true monstrous visage 🔥



Pre-order yours now ➡️ https://t.co/ioTka9h38n@Borderlands pic.twitter.com/N07nFKTINI — PUREARTS (@PureArtsLimited) October 2, 2025

Yeah, that’s pretty impressive, and they didn’t hold back on the details, including her “real face.” Here’s a synopsis of the statue on the official website:

“Are you ready to take on Callis, the Ripper Queen? The fearsome ruler of the Rippers from Borderlands 4 towers above a shattered battlefield base covered in the wreckage and chaos of Kairos, including the eerie remains of a Psycho Bandit’s mask. From her massive mechanical arms to her exposed cybernetic frame, every detail of flesh and steel capture her terror and power. This 1/6 Scale statue is HUGE, measuring over 26 inches in height!”

So, the good news is that this really is a high-quality statue that any fan of the franchise would love to have. The bad news comes in two parts. First, this is a rare exclusive, and there are only 250 of them in stock. Thus, if you do want it, you’ll want to pre-order it quickly.

The OTHER bad news is that the statue is $900. So…you might want to think on this a little bit before you decide to buy this queen.