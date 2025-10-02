Grand Theft Auto Inspire Roofing Company With Its Ads

Let’s talk about something very important: the perception of video games in the real world. It’s a topic that has many different layers to it, and not all of them are good. A key “dynamic” that has kept going since its earliest possible inception, though, is that there are many in the “adult phases of life” who consider video games nothing more than “a distraction” or something to “rot kids’ brains and not let them go outside and play.” Then, with things like Grand Theft Auto, many have tried to link the franchise with horrible events in the real world, calling them a “catalyst for violence.”

Some of these feelings sadly haven’t gone away, but the gaming industry still goes on and is crushing it with many different titles. Going back to Grand Theft Auto, given its “dark reputation,” you’d swear that no one “in their right mind” would do anything to be tied to the game, let alone use the franchise as an “inspiration” for something they want to do. …right…?

You know where this is going! Just check out the tweet below:

How’s that for cool? A roofing company legit mimicked the iconic cover art style of the Rockstar Games franchise to advertise their business! Granted, it helps that the place is called the “Roofing Cartel,” so they can make the direct connection to the crime game, but even without that, this is honestly a really unique piece of marketing.

Arguably, our favorite part about it isn’t the fact that they were able to match the visual style perfectly, but the fact that they could easily translate some of the tasks they do into the job onto the mural, while also having certain “key shots” to make themselves seem more “dramatic” than before. The shot with the man on the phone in shades and holding a briefcase comes to mind.

Obviously, this isn’t something that everyone should do, but the fact that this company decided to put this on the back of one of their trucks to help advertise themselves is really cool. Even if they’re not fans of the gaming franchise itself, it shows that they knew about it, knew it was really popular with people, and had a visual style that could catch people’s eyes.

And when it comes to marketing, it’s ALL about catching the eyes of people.

So we salute you, Roofing Cartel, and we hope your business booms as people see your ad and go, “I’d trust these guys with roof work!”