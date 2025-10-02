Is Call of Duty: Warzone Going Head-To-Head Against Grand Theft Auto 6?

This looks like the first AAA that’s dared to even approach Rockstar’s release date.

It looks like Activision and Call of Duty are willing to take on the launch of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6.

The Call of Duty Twitter account made this announcement:

Approaching the drop zone…

Call of Duty: Warzone is bringing a bold new experience in Spring of 2026 inspired by the original Blackout, set on Avalon.

And here’s just a glimpse on what’s dropping into Call of Duty: Warzone

– Bold New Blackout Experience on Avalon

– Rebirth Island Refresh

– Verdansk Updates

– Ranked Play

And MORE!

Stay tuned for more information as we have more FREE content updates all next year!

How Is This A Threat To Grand Theft Auto 6?

As explained by Insider Gaming, the US Spring season runs from March to May.

That means it’s genuinely possible that this Call of Duty: Warzone Blackout experience is releasing at the same time as Grand Theft Auto 6.

Of course, it’s possible that Activision is planning this event to release closer to March. However, if they take too long, it really could end up within the same month as Rockstar’s game.

It could even come in the same week!

Why Is Everyone Afraid Of Grand Theft Auto 6 Anyway?

Industry analysts believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have the biggest launch of any video game in history.

Video game publishers and studios are taking this seriously too. They believe that their titles will be lost in the ether if they come out at the same time.

This Isn’t Exactly Head-To-Head, Though

It is true that some things differentiate Grand Theft Auto 6 from Call of Duty: Warzone. Rockstar’s game is a full retail title, while Activision’s is free-to-play.

Rockstar’s fans have been waiting for a new Grand Theft Auto for literally over a decade. On the other hand, Activision makes Call of Duty: Warzone in such a way that they keep players constantly playing all year round.

Other live service games, like Fortnite and Roblox, will have their own events going on in the same week or even day as Grand Theft Auto.

Under the free-to-play mode, these games will be able to keep a captive audience. In particular, those gamers who don’t pay for games will still be around.

Who Will Be Grand Theft Auto 6’s True Challenger?

So far, we haven’t seen a game that will really go head-to-head against Rockstar. If another publisher brings a AAA game that is sold at full price like Grand Theft Auto 6, that game will actually compete.

And even then, if Nintendo brings a Mario or Pokémon game on the same day as Grand Theft Auto 6, they could still do OK. Their fans are different enough that they don’t have to worry about flat out failure.

So we’ll be looking out for what games will actually take Rockstar on for its biggest anticipated launch.