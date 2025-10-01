YouTuber Condemned For Harassing Rockstar Devs About Grand Theft Auto 6 At Their Studio

A Rockstar fan has demonstrated that yes, you can be too obsessed with Grand Theft Auto 6 right now.

Dexerto reported on YouTuber backonboulevard who asked Rockstar developers when the game or the next trailer was coming out. But the way he did it has brought nearly universal condemnation from the community.

The Worst Way To Be A Rockstar Fan

Backonboulevard went to Rockstar North’s physical location in Scotland and approached developers to ask them about it. He was not able to get anyone to give him answers on the record.

However, he claims that there will be a third trailer coming this October 28. We won’t share the video here ourselves.

The Community Speaks Out

GameRoll_ shared the video with this statement:

Came across this disgusting video on TikTok of some strange individuals camping outside of Rockstar North to ask developers about a GTA 6 delay/new trailer.

If you’re waiting outside of somebody’s workplace to harass employees over a video game give your head a wobble.

GTA6Info, a literal Grand Theft Auto 6 dedicated Twitter account, had this to say:

People are literally camping outside Rockstar North trying to question devs about GTA 6. This is honestly embarrassing behavior. Devs don’t owe you answers on the street, and waiting outside their workplace crosses the line. Respect the people making the game, we all want news, but this isn’t it.

TheGTAVerse was curt in their criticism:

A TikTok user was harassing employees outside Rockstar North’s office, asking the next GTA 6 trailer.

Please don’t do this.

The Broken Boundaries Between Gamers And Developers

Unfortunately, this incident only reflects how gaming culture has evolved. Game developers now come in knowing that they face the risk of harassment, doxing or worse, from their own customers.

There could be something to be said about how a game and its themes could attract an audience that holds up a mirror against it. Regardless, those of us who know better should be loudly pushing back on this behavior.

Let Them Cook

Let’s remember the circumstances that led to this delay. If you think about this from Rockstar’s and Take-Two’s side, they know they have to meet very high expectations.

But they don’t fully know if the changes they’ve made and the risks they have taken will succeed or not with the audience. They have also seen how the audience took to games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Starfield.

You may think Rockstar is surely a better developer than Bioware or Bethesda. They see how the winds will change if something happens that ruins Grand Theft Auto 6.

But on top of that, Rockstar changed its corporate culture to give their developers reasonable workloads. This may be the first Grand Theft Auto that didn’t go through crunch before release.

We hope that Rockstar’s extra time ensures a game that won’t need a Day One Patch, and will perform perfectly on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when it launches this May 2026.