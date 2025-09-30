Ken Levine Says Judas Will Be Radically Different From BioShock

Ken Levine became a massive name in the industry for most players after the immense success of BioShock. While they had a decorated career before BioShock’s release in 2007, it was that game that really put the developer and Irrational Games on the map. Unfortunately, while Irrational Games is no longer a studio, Ken Levine is very much active. In fact, their next project, Judas, has more than a few players pinning it as a spiritual successor to BioShock.

With Ken Levine at the helm, Judas is being developed under Ghost Story Games. This is a subsidiary studio under Take-Two Interactive and essentially the remnants of Irrational Games. That said, we know that the current game being developed at the studio is Judas, a title that bears a striking resemblance to something we would expect from the BioShock series.

Ken Levine Talks Judas

It’s been a minute since we’ve really seen Judas. Ghost Story Games is taking its time on this project. Hopefully, we’ll see more of it officially soon. That said, thanks to GameSpot, we’re learning that MrMattyPlays had the opportunity to speak with Ken Levine on their show, which brought up Judas. While some fans might be hopeful that the game will be completely similar to BioShock, Ken is going to burst some bubbles here.

During the conversation, Ken noted that the game has parts that will be similar to BioShock. Notably, there is the idea of having power in one hand, while the other hand wields a weapon. That said, there are other parts of the game where Judas is apparently really radically different from BioShock. Again, those are Ken’s words. It appears that we’ll see some differences in how the studio chooses to tell this story and interactions with some characters. Again, we’ll have to wait and see how this game will differ. That said, you can view the full video interview above. Specifically, the comments made about Judas and its comparison to BioShock can be found at around the 18:40 mark.

We’re also waiting to see when we’ll get another chance to view this game. We know it’s set to be a typical single-player game with a focus on story. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this title or would like a refresher, we can help you out.

Story Premise Recap

So far, we know that in this game, we’re following a generation ship called the Mayflower. Its contents are the last of humanity, in hopes of keeping the race going. With a destination of Proxima Centauri, the game puts players in the role of a character named Judas. We know that the ship is run by the individuals who are Tom, Nefertiti, and Hope. Each has different views on humanity, with the ship equipped with a central computer AI to maintain model citizen behavior among its residents.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date or even a launch window quite yet. That said, we are aware that Ghost Story Games plans to release this title on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it does eventually launch.