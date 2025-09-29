Is Borderlands 4’s Newest Vault Hunter C4SH A Randy Pitchford Self Insert?

We know, we know.

With C4SH now officially announced as Borderlands 4’s latest Vault Hunter, everyone is asking the same question:

Is This Guy Supposed To Be A Randy Pitchford OC?

Well, maybe not everyone. But there are definitely people talking about it.

EpicNNG made this claim shortly after the official announcement:

It appears the new vault hunter is indeed based off of the great Randini Pitchini

As first reported by @dammit2h3ll

We did consider if EpicNNG was only joking here, but we decided to check on this lead. And dammit2h3ll made this post a few hours after his:

New Vault Hunter:

The Great Randini

Key Skills:

Confounding: Throws a Rubik’s Cube to stun enemies.

Deviled: Taunts enemies and pulls aggro.

Cap Stone:

Premium Game: Allows the player to code their own game.

/satire

So, dammit2h3ll played along with EpicNNG’s ‘joke’, but it’s certainly interesting that they made this ‘prediction’ before the announcement.

There was a lot of wild speculation on C4SH and what they could look like. All that speculation is irrelevant now, save for the people who actually got it right.

These two kept leaning into the ‘joke’ with EpicNNG saying:

holy shit imagine if they get Randy to voice C4SH

And dammit2h3ll replied promptly:

Imagine if you deleted this.

OK, Seriously Now, How Is This A Randy Pitchford OC?

Obviously, C4SH’s Old West robot skeleton cosplay doesn’t look anything like everyone’s favorite oversharing game developer on Twitter. But this relates to something in Pitchford’s personal life.

Randy Pitchford was the great nephew of turn of the century magician Cardini. Real name Richard Valentine Pitchford, Cardini wowed audiences in Radio City Music Hall and Copacabana.

Cardini performed for Al Capone, and presidents Roosevelt and Truman. He also got to work with the likes of Jack Benny and the Marx Brothers.

Cardini was most famous for his sleight of hand card tricks using gloves. This was a talent Randy Pitchford also learned for himself.

In fact, in the early days of Gearbox Software, Pitchford performed as a magician to support himself through school. Pitchford continues to be a magician to this day.

He runs a historical magic venue called the Magic Castle. Pitchford also recently revealed he consulted on the upcoming film Now You See Me – Now You Don’t.

Now, we’re not accusing Randy of forcing Gearbox to put him in the game. But his second life as a magician has never come up in their video games until now.

So it really would be unsurprising if Gearbox came up with something that related to Randy’s other passion. They just announced C4SH, so we’ll find out in the coming weeks if there’s something to this fan theory about C4SH being his OC.