Borderlands 4 Players Uncover The Current Best Harlowe Build

Borderlands 4 dropped earlier this month. With the game all about finding new loot and tweaking your builds, we knew there would be some OP discoveries. Those discoveries have been popping up regularly, with players finding weapon builds perfect for any vault hunter. Likewise, builds are being uncovered that cater to specific vault hunters.

In today’s case, it appears that a new discovery build is on the way, potentially bringing out the best version of Harlowe. If you’ve been playing as this character, then this build might be more than handy during your journey. That’s at least if this build remains intact and doesn’t eventually get hit with a nerf from a Gearbox Software update. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case, as there is currently a focus on buffs rather than nerfs.

Borderlands 4 Player Uncovers Ultimate Harlowe Build

Thanks to The Gamer, we’re learning that Moxsy has showcased a new killer build. This Harlowe build will center around the Nuclear Winter skill. For a quick refresher, this skill allows Harlowe and her allies to deal Bonus Cryo Damage when inside the Flux Generator’s Radius. After leaving the radius, they’ll deal Bonus Radiation Damage. That said, this is also considered an action skill damage, which means the next shot from Harlowe will be a critical hit.

Likewise, you’ll need the Flash Freeze skill. Flash Freeze allows Harlowe a chance to freeze an enemy when she deals Cryo Damage with an action skill. You can find several ways to utilize this build using those skills alone. For instance, Moxsy demonstrates how you can maintain Halo with this build, paired with the Group Study skillset. Fortunately, we have a breakdown for everything you need for this specific build, thanks to Moxsy’s video. Again, you can view a breakdown and see this build in action above, but we also highlighted their build and tips below.

Green Skill Tree

Momentum 5/5

Neutron Decay 5/5

Confirmative Reality 2/3

Absolute Zero 5/5

Refraction 5/5

Distribution Function 4/5

Excited State 1/5

Blue Skill Tree

Parallel Circuit 5/5

Bright Future 5/5

Ripple Effect 1/1

Precision Engineering 3/3

Unstable Ice-otope 5/5

Flash Freeze 1/1

Useful Gear Options

Accelerated Anaretic Katagawa’s Revenge

Mass-Produced Municipal Aegon’s Dream

Sent FLoor-Model Forsaken Chaos (Twitch Drop)

Ohm I Got

Standard Kill Spring

Booming Vivisecting Throwing Knife

Fully Loaded Artillery Fuse

Useful Class Mods

Earth Shattering Bio-Robot

Mad Scientist

Unshielded Reactor

Useful Shields

Note: You want a shield with an Amp.

Useful Enhancements

Note: Look for an enhancement with Bounce Pass / Gun Damage

Specialization