Borderlands 4 Player Uncovers The Latest One-Shot Gun Build

Gearbox Software released its latest game in the marketplace this month. Earlier in September, we finally got our hands on Borderlands 4. The video game franchise is all about looting and shooting, so we imagined that there would be an enormous collection of guns and builds that players can use on their journey. In fact, we’re finding some builds that seem way OP.

We’re sure that there will be even more options that come up for players to one-shot and completely annihilate enemies in their immediate area. However, this build seems to be a glitch that will likely get patched. Of course, we haven’t heard yet whether this is one particular build that developers will see nerfed.

Borderlands 4 Weapon One-Shot Build

As mentioned, this is not the only build to have emerged, providing players with something to farm for. However, what makes this build of interest is that there’s no particular skill set you’ll need to acquire to pull this process off. Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out that NickTew uncovered the current best weapon in Borderlands 4.

You just need a gun that is capable of Torgue sticky mode. Likewise, the alt fire needs to be a Taser. The setup involves unloading nearly a full clip into an enemy. These bullets will stick to an enemy, but before you unload the clip and reload, switch to a Taser and fire it. Afterwards, reload and watch as the damage makes a massive jump. You’ll find it goes up to around 300,000 damage, with NickTew noting that they even hit 600,000 at one point.

That will make quick work of any enemy, including bosses. You’ll find that there’s no real focus on skills, actually, to pull this off. But you’ll probably find this damage would increase even more with some builds that make use of this discovery.

Fortunately, there are no current plans to nerf items quite yet, according to Borderlands 4 creative director. This discovery should remain in place for a little while longer. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch 2 players who were looking forward to playing this game will be left waiting a whole lot longer, as the game was recently delayed indefinitely.