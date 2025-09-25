Deus Ex Remastered Getting Comparisons To GTA Trilogy Remaster

There are certain things you can count on with the video game industry due to how long it’s been around, and how long key actions are repeatedly taken by certain developers and publishers. For example, if a team is able to think of a reason to do a remaster or a remake of a popular title, they’ll do it. During yesterday’s State of Play event, Sony revealed that the team at Aspyr would be making Deus Ex Remastered, an upgraded version of the all-time classic RPG that helped shape the genre for years to come. One might think that this would’ve gotten a lot of people buzzing due to it getting the “modern tap,” but that’s not actually how it’s gone down.

You see, GamesRadar looked at the comments for the Deus Ex Remastered trailer and noticed that gamers actually weren’t that excited about it at all. The most popular comment on the trailer right now is that the graphics only look “upgraded” in the sense that they skipped perhaps one generation of graphics, and not what it should look like today. When you look at the hands of the main character as he’s firing his various weapons, you can see that “downgrade” from where we are right now graphically.

As if that wasn’t enough, one commenter noted that this looks like the “GTA Trilogy Demaster,” which, if you recall, was one of the few fails that Rockstar Games ever had, as they had a different team work on the remaster, and it was one of the most broken releases in recent history. So, to be compared with that title is bad. Sadly for the Aspyr team, it gets worse.

You see, while some might argue that this is “upgraded,” it’s not the first time it has been upgraded, as there are PC versions of the original game and the GOTY version of the title that have mods that you can download for free that GREATLY improve the graphics of the original title without causing the game to break or lose what made it special gameplay-wise.

Multiple noted “What a shame,” and some even felt that this should’ve been handled by other teams, like remaster experts Nightdive Studios. Even when you look at the trailer’s views, it’s not a pretty picture, as it doesn’t even have 300K views, nor even 5K in upvotes.

While we won’t say this game is “Dead on Arrival,” the picture it paints shows that this is one option no one can avoid.