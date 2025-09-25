Podcast Host Asks For Questions To Be Used In Upcoming Rockstar Games Interview

Typically, when you go to places like Reddit, especially in sections that are about video games, you find things that fans love talking about, either about the game, how the world looks, what you would improve, or asking for help in trying to get through a hard section. However, we found something interesting that fans of Rockstar Games would likely want to partake in. You see, a podcast host is apparently going to be interviewing one of the founders of Rockstar, and they want YOUR HELP to come up with the questions that are used in the interview. Pretty cool, huh?

So, here is the breakdown from the Reddit post:

“My name is Lex Fridman. I host a podcast. I’ll be doing a multi-hour conversation with Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games. I’ve spent hundreds of hours over my life in the worlds he helped created (GTA series & Red Dead series).

I would love to explore and celebrate his work and his mind as best as I can. If there are questions or topic suggestions you can help me with, please do. They can be super specific, technical, funny lore, future game dev, philosophical, etc.

He has done very few interviews, so I will work very hard to do a good job of this. He did a great interview on Bookish with Sonya Walger about the 5 books (fiction) that were most influential on him. And that was super-interesting to see just how deeply he think about characters in games (and in books).”

To be honest, this is a very nice thing Lex is doing. After all, given that he’s played the games that Dan Houser has made for “hundreds of hours,” it’s fair to think that he could come up with all the questions on his own, like with typical interviews of this nature. The fact that he wants fans to help out as well is rather sweet and shows the trust that he has in the community. So, what did some people reply with?

Naturally, there were plenty of comments, and some had really good questions, such as about cut content from past games that Houser wishes were kept in, canceled projects that Rockstar Games never got to truly invest in or release, why he left the company, the company’s history with “pushing boundaries and censorship,” and more.

It’s clear that the podcaster will have plenty of material to draw from when the interview comes, and we wish Lex the best of luck!