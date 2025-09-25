Borderlands 4’s Narrative Director Reacts To Spiteful Skibidi Toilet Mod

You can take the crass humor out of Borderlands but…

There’s a weird new story about Borderlands 4, and… yes, skibidi toilet.

As reported by Eurogamer, a modder has created a skibidi toilet mod to add the nasty bugger to your copy of Borderlands 4.

In fact, EpicNNG wrote this in the NexusMods listing for the mod:

To spite Samuel Winkleclank, here is a mod that adds skibidi toilet to Borderlands 4

OK, But How Did We Get Here And Why Am I Reading This?

Apparently this all dates back to Sam Winkler, not Winkleclank. Winkler is Gearbox’s narrative director, and he spoke to what approach the writers are taking to Borderlands 4’s story.

Winkler (not Winkleclank) said this:

I’m not gonna say there’s no toilets but if the word skibidi ships in the game under my watch I’m gonna cry real tears.

Paul Tassi joked that we were gonna have a gun called Hawk 2A and a fellow dev asked me if it was real and I wanted to put my hand down the sink grinder

We’ll also point out this tweet dates all the way back to December 2024. So EpicNNG was planning this for a long, long time.

The Skibidi Grudge, Finally Revealed

Winkler (not Winkleclank) reacted to this on Twitter like you might have expected:

Do y’all understand how fucked my SEO has been for me to get this google alert

But then, EpicNNG, who made the mod, replied with this:

remember that time you said jack was dead and I got made fun of for a whole week?

Happy launch month dickhead

Winkler gamely replied:

Judge me by my enemies

For what it’s worth, nobody remembers when Sam Winkler said that Jack was dead.

Borderlands 4’s Story Got Fixed Anyway

What makes this anecdote truly amusing is that Winkler and the other writers at Gearbox were right to change up the writing from Borderlands 3. The edginess of the comedy they employed for that game was a negative for players and contributed to its poor reception.

This is certainly not the only recent game where there was a mismatch between what the players wanted and what the developers assumed they did.

In any case, it’s good that this and their threat of a “Hawk 2A” are fan mods that most players are never going to see or bother to install if they do hear about it.

Gearbox kept it simple for Borderlands 4, and focusing on game design turned out to be the right approach. Now, if only they can pin down all those performance and optimization issues.