Mark Henry Is Happy With His WWE 2K25 Rating

The World’s Strongest Man is ready to induct your CAWs to the Hall of Pain.

Mark Henry has gotten a closer look at his addition to WWE 2K25.

Last week, Busted Open Radio recorded his initial reaction to being added to the game. But as it turns out, he knows more about the wrestling games than you may have assumed.

He tweeted this out on his personal account:

The World’s Strongest Man.

The creator of the Hall of Pain!

A 90?

Sounds like some new inductees are coming for the Hall of Pain @WWEgames!

Play me as a DLC character now!

Explain Superstar Ratings To Me Like I’m A Noob

It’s OK if you know less than Mark Henry about these games. Nobody has to know that you learned it from us.

Superstar Ratings are an overall metric for the stats that these characters have in game. This is not intended to be a simulation, in the same way that the NBA 2K player ratings are.

Obviously, given Henry’s weight and strength, he should be much higher in these ratings. But let’s agree that this pro wrestling video game is for entertainment, and that’s how 2K Sports decided on these ratings.

So How Good Is Mark Henry’s Rating?

To get this out of the way, Super Cena is ranked at the very top of WWE 2K25’s ratings. Below him are different versions of Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Cody Rhodes.

These top wrestlers are the most famous and successful stars in WWE’s history. As we pointed out, this isn’t intended to be a simulation of how these wrestlers would do if they were in a real competition.

Henry was successful in his reign as world champion. And fans do remember how he built a reputation with his “Hall of Pain” gimmick. So his 90 rating puts him in the Top 70 of the 106 overall playable characters in the ring.

Henry Has One Up On This Famous Superstar

At 90, Mark Henry is one notch higher than Hulk Hogan ’02 who got a rating of 89. Other versions of Hulk Hogan are higher up than Henry, but he is at least guaranteed a clear victor against this version of the Hulkster.

Henry has made his thoughts on the legendary Hulk Hogan known in the past. And it has become a trope for fans to express their feelings about Hogan in the WWE 2K games as well.

For what it’s worth, WWE 2K25 Mark Henry still has a decent chance to beat the other video game Hulk Hogans with higher ratings. We’ll leave it to you to experiment and see how to get results that make you happy.