John Cena Is Also On The Lookout For Grand Theft Auto 6 News

It turns out John Cena is looking out for Grand Theft Auto 6 news as much as the rest of us.

Twitter account RockStation revealed that they just found out that Cena was following them with his public account.

Cena Is Already In Take-Two’s Video Games

Of course, John Cena is a fixture in the WWE 2K video games. Since he’s on the road to retirement this year, he was already moved to the Legends roster for WWE 2K25.

But then, Cena’s video game history dates all the way back to the 2003 Gamecube exclusive WWE WrestleMania XIX.

It’s fascinating to think that the games tracked his rise from up-and-coming newcomer from WWE’s developmental territory to FCW to immediately stepping up as main event talent alongside Batista.

Today, of course, both Cena and Batista made their way to Hollywood. Cena’s retirement in the wrestling ring is to close that chapter and finish his transition into acting.

But then, Cena may be taking on other acting roles, like other video games.

Can We See Cena In Grand Theft Auto?

Cena following a fan site doesn’t really mean anything. But we can’t help bringing up this possibility.

Could John Cena be showing up in Grand Theft Auto 6? If he isn’t there for the launch, they could add him in later as DLC.

Right now, we know that Cena is filming for two upcoming comedy movies, Matchbox and Little Brother. He also has his commitments with DC Studios playing Peacemaker.

In that capacity, Cena’s Peacemaker has his own HBO Max show. He can also cameo or star in future movies or shows.

So Cena could definitely be too busy to be working on Rockstar’s game too. But then again, we never learn about celebrities making it to Grand Theft Auto until Rockstar makes the official announcement.

What If Cena Is Already In The Game?

So, it’s highly unlikely that Cena is playing Jason Duval. We have seen some of the other in-game NPCs, and Cena could be playing one of those roles.

It’s also possible that Cena could be playing a character that hasn’t been spoiled yet. If Rockstar wants to keep it a surprise, they will definitely be holding out on revealing it until its launch window in May 2026.

Cena doesn’t have to play either his wrestling persona or his Peacemaker character either. It would be funny if he played a side character outside of his comfort zone, just to prove he can do it. Afer all, he’s a bad, bad man.

If Cena is just a fan, we hope he’s going to enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 as much as the rest of us. In this situation, he’s just as much a fanboy as we are.