NBA 2K26 Brings In More “Old School” Players For Gamers To Use

No matter the sport, there is always going to be a “divide” between what is going on in the modern day and what happened in the olden days. For example, in the NFL, the modern-day version of the sport is far more “pass happy,” with great running backs being few and far between, whereas before, it was a run-first league that had dominating backs that survived the most brutal defenses ever. As for the NBA, it’s become the league of “three-point dominance” and “laxer defenses,” and that’s something you’ll see in NBA 2K26 when you decide to play it.

2K has always had an appreciation for the past when it came to the NBA, and has brought in multiple legendary players from the past to help not only expand the roster, but also allow nostalgia to highlight how things used to be before “things changed” in the league. The game’s official handle revealed that some new “old school” players are coming to the “My Team” section of the game, and they’re out right now, actually.

As you’ll see below, there are some big names in the pack, and that means your squad could have some big upgrades if you use them properly.

Taking it back to the blacktop 🏀 with the Old School Pack dropping tomorrow in MyTEAM 🔊



Take opponents your opponents to school with:

☄️ Pink Diamond Shaquille O’Neal

☄️ Pink Diamond Kyrie Irving

☄️ Pink Diamond Swin Cash

💎 Diamond Pete Maravich

💎 Diamond Tim Duncan

➕ more pic.twitter.com/AZzsjebXrv — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) September 18, 2025

For those of you “not old enough” to understand the greatness of some of these names, we’ll break it down for you.

First, there’s Shaq, the 4-time NBA champ, multi-time NBA MVP, and one of the biggest men and personalities that the game has ever featured. The key thing to note here is that this is the Orlando Magic version of Shaq, where he was at his rawest and arguably, most “uncontained,” which led to some incredible moments. Alongside fellow legend Penny Hardaway, he helped get the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals not long after the franchise was born. He was that dominant. Sure, he would be traded to the Lakers not long after, but his impact is still legendary there.

Then, there’s Tim Duncan, a man not many thought much of, but who would lead the San Antonio Spurs to five NBA titles throughout his legendary career. Duncan was one of the best to ever do it, and just like Shaq, is in the NBA Hall of Fame.

“Pistol” Pete Maravich is one that many of you likely don’t know, but when he was in college, he averaged 44 points a game, and that was BEFORE the 3-pointer was invented. While he didn’t have the best NBA career due to injuries, he’s still a Hall of Famer and considered one of the best offensive players to ever live.

So when you play NBA 2K26 and get these players, put some respect on their names!