You Can Win $ 10,000 In Real Money This Weekend In NBA 2K26’s King Of The Court

by

It might even be enough to pay back what you spend on NBA 2K.

NBA 2K26 has an incredible competition going on right now, with real cash prizes.

The official NBA 2K MyTeam Twitter account shared this news today:

We’re only a few days away from another King of the Court weekend! Whether you’re chasing quick rewards or gunning for the crown, King of the Court, presented by AT&T, is the place to be

So What’s The Big Deal With King Of The Court?

This is a weekly competition where the top winner gets $ 10,000 in real money, as well as 1 million VC in in-game currency.

To punctuate that further, this is not a US-only competition. The list of eligible jurisdictions includes the following:

  • US
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Denmark
  • Metropolitan France
  • Germany
  • Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland only)
  • Greece
  • Greater China
  • Indonesia
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Philippines
  • Portugal
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Thailand
  • Turkey

We also have to note there are specific rules for some of these territories as well. For example, Colorado, Maryland, and Quebec residents can’t join in this competition.

But let there be no mistaking it. Regardless of where you live, you can get that $ 10,000 in real cash. And there’s a chance to earn it every week.

How Do We Join In?

You can read the full rules in the NBA 2K website, but we’ll share the basics here.

There are three tracks to play King of the Court; one for PlayStation and Xbox players, one for PC players, and one for Switch 2 players.

Unfortunately, only the PlayStation and Xbox track is the one that offers the real money prize of $ 10,000. All three tracks do give out prizes of 1 million VC to all the weekly winners.

To qualify for King of the Court, you have to earn REP by playing any of the MyTeam modes, or by completing challenges. So you can’t just jump in this week if you heard this for the first time here.

We referred to this as a competition, but it isn’t a tournament. Instead, the winner is chosen from who rules the leaderboards. There are additional rules in case of a tie.

Lastly, even if you don’t think you would be King of the Court itself, it might still be worth trying this out. You only need to play 3 games to earn rewards, in-game of course. There are 4 tiers of performance based rewards.

