Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Has Been Heavily Discounted On PlayStation

You can’t beat this deal.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive hit and a game that is still being discovered by players today. Rockstar Games is also a development studio that always tries to raise the bar. If you haven’t played their latest game yet and own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, check out this deal for Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition.

Video games are anything but a cheap hobby. It’s thought to keep up with he latest AAA releases that hit the market. Sometimes, it’s best to hold off on some games and pick them up later on when they drop in price. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game well worth your attention if you haven’t given it a try yet. If you act now, you can snag this game at a discount with a few extra goodies.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Heavily Discounted

You can find quite a few notable deals if you keep an eye out. For instance, Sony PlayStation is currently offering a new sale promotion for the autumn season. One of the games featured in this sale is Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition. This edition of the game typically costs $99.99.

However, right now and until September 25, 2025, you can get a copy of this game edition for just $19.99. That’s a savings of 80% and for a game that’s well worth the money. It’s also a potential look at some mechanics that might make an appearance during Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games’ next major release.

With this edition, you’re getting the full story mode content. In my opinion, that’s well worth the $20 price point you can grab this game for. However, you also have a few more notable features being added to this game edition.

Ultimate Edition Goodies

  • Bank Robbery Mission & Gang Hideout
  • Dappled Black Thoroughbred
  • Talisman & Medallion Gameplay Bonuses
  • Gameplay Boosts, Cash Bonuses & Discounts
  • The Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger Outfit

Red Dead Online Content

  • Bonus Outfits
  • Rank Bonuses
  • Black Chestnut Thoroughbred
  • Free access to the Survivor Camp Theme

