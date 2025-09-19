Billy Gunn’s “Bad Ass” Entrance Is In WWE 2K25 Too

It turns out that WWE 2K had one last surprise for the Attitude Era Superstars Pack in WWE 2K25.

Some Real Attitude

As we now know, WWE 2K25’s latest DLC has brought us D’Lo Brown, Road Dogg Jesse James, Badd Ass Billy Gun, Victoria, and Mark Henry.

On top of that, superstars Goldberg and Nikki Bella have also been added to the game, as part of the Hall of Legends expansion in The Island. These will probably be the extent of the roster additions until the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack this coming November.

But there was something that WWE 2K added in, that we didn’t even realize they took the effort to do.

We already shared a preview of the New Age Outlaws’ ring entrance for the DLC. However, as it turns out, Bad Ass Billy Gunn also got his own solo entrance added into the game as well.

We already explained the unusual arrangement Billy Gunn, who now works for AEW, made with both wrestling promotions so he could be all in on this game as well. But there was another reason we didn’t really expect this.

Time To Pucker Up

As we had previously covered, Gunn’s career peak as part of the New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X really only lasted three of the peak years of the Attitude era. That played out from 1997 to 1999.

For some of those months in 1999, Gunn focused on a run as a solo wrestler. While Road Dogg kept the New Age Outlaws entrance, Gunn got a new entrance just for him.

Of course, the funny thing about this entrance is that his entrance theme is that Jim Johnson classic, “Ass Man.” It’s a strange evolution of his Bad Ass gimmick, but for some reason, the fans sort of went along with it.

And to fit this soft gimmick change, he wore new ring gear with shocking day glo green and pink colors. There was also a huge emphasis on a kiss mark around his butt.

Are There Other Alternate Entrances Too?

If 2K Games was willing to add this entrance in, who’s to say if other alternate entrances could have also made it to the game? Victoria and the Outlaws both worked in TNA, so could we also see their TNA entrances there? How about the D’lo Brown and Mark Henry entrance as a tag team, both as part of the Nation of Domination and after?

In the meantime, you can watch Mr. Ass’ main theme and entrance below.