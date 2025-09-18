Why Is Rockstar Games Only Making “Small Moves” As GTA 6 Launch Date Approaches?

Anticipation is something gamers know all about. After all, with every new game that arrives that they’re anticipating, they wonder how good it’ll be, how long the game will be, and so on. When a title comes out that’s been hyped for years, then things change a lot. The anticipation becomes almost unbearable, as fans want to get their hands on it now. If you look at what happened with Team Cherry and their big release recently, you’ll know exactly what we mean. And yet, with GTA 6, you might be wondering why Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive aren’t doing more to hype up the title.

After all, the game has only had two trailers, and one of them was used to announce a delay to May 26th, 2026. Since then, the true news about the game has been few and far between. It’s very fair to say that much of recent events has been speculation, rumor, and reading into very tiny movements that Rockstar Games has made, like with certain in-game website domain names. Plus, there’s been a new set of rumors going around that the game might be delayed once more!

So, what is the deal here? Simply put, Rockstar Games is being smart about things. First and foremost, they know they don’t need to “help build up the hype,” because the hype’s already there! Think about it, we just celebrated the 12th anniversary of the series’s last entry, which means that for pretty much a decade, gamers have been wondering when the next title would be released. The fact that Rockstar waited this long to release the game shows not only the faith they had in the last game, but the time they wanted to put into making this new game amazing and beyond anything we’ve seen before.

Another element to this is that Rockstar Games is known for being “perfectionist” with its content. If it doesn’t work for them, they’re not going to release; fan hopes and expectations be danged. So, by them NOT doing a big “countdown to GTA 6” deal like some likely expected, they’re allowing themselves room to breathe to not only finish things, but to potentially do another delay if they feel they need it.

Furthermore, as places like NoobFeed have pointed out, there are tiny movements on Rockstar’s side of things that indicate that they’re focusing on the game’s launch next May. They’re likely taking steps to ensure that when it goes live, the whole internet doesn’t crash, as it’s likely to be the biggest video game launch in history.

So just let them cook, they’ll show off stuff when they’re ready.