GTA 6 Fans Aren’t Expecting Much From Upcoming Take-Two Meeting

Tomorrow could potentially be a big day for those eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6. If you didn’t know, tomorrow is a Take-Two Interactive Shareholders’ Meeting. Traditionally, this is when companies attempt to both answer questions of their shareholders and give insights into what the future holds for the company, while also talking about recent achievements, like game sales numbers. However, there’s no guarantee that the “biggest launch of 2026” will be discussed during the event. Sure, you’d think that Take-Two would make a “big show” out of what’s coming, especially with all the hype around it, but gamers aren’t so sure that’ll happen.

On Reddit, a thread discussed the upcoming shareholders’ event, and many of them aren’t impressed by the odds of them getting anything good. For example, one commenter said:

“”Borderlands 4 blah blah blah,” “NBA 2K later this year blah blah blah,” “Grand Theft Auto VI is on schedule for May 26, 2026.”

“Thank you all for joining us today.””

We appreciate the brevity of the statement and how quickly they think the meeting will go. It’s not an inaccurate guess, believe it or not. After all, we know Gearbox Software’s latest title has sold a couple of million, so they’re likely to brag about that, while also bragging about the exclusive college rights they won from EA for their basketball game, and, naturally, they’ll want to discuss, even lightly, the Rockstar Games release coming next year.

For GTA 6, getting affirmation about the release date would actually be a big deal. If you haven’t heard, there are “rumblings” going on with insiders who state that the game might be getting another delay. That would obviously be devastating for gamers…but potentially a positive for any developers who might have to move their own releases due to Rockstar’s title. We saw it happen with Team Cherry’s release, and that was an indie game!

Anyway, another Redditor commented that things will likely follow a “certain script,” like we’ve seen with past titles:

“Yeah it’ll will probably be a repeat of the August earnings call: a short statement reiterating the release date, claiming the game is on track. Maybe he’ll do 1-2 interviews that will squeeze out another word salad quote out of him. Rinse and repeat for the September earnings call.”

Dull? Yeah, pretty much. However, it’s their earnings call, and they’re able to do whatever they want with it. If there is some big news to come out of it, we’ll do our best to cover it.