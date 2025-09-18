Grand Theft Auto VI Fans Are Just Now Noticing Jason In Promotional Screenshot

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the next major installment. We know that Grand Theft Auto VI is coming our way next year. That’s if there are no further delays that might push this game further back. However, since we still have a way to go before we get our hands on a copy, fans are left to look at the few marketing materials we have of the game.

As mentioned, the game is incredibly anticipated. Fans are eagerly awaiting a copy, and with all this waiting, it’s leaving ample time to dissect absolutely everything from the marketing materials. So far, we only have two trailers for the game alongside some promotional photos. One particular screenshot is circulating online for one detail that most fans must have missed.

Grand Theft Auto VI Screenshot Showcases Jason In the Background

Thanks to Rockstation on X, fans are realizing that one of the screenshots that was focused on Lucia also highlights Jason. The screenshot, which you can view above, features Lucia in a pool enjoying a drink. The focus is on Lucia, but much like Rockstation, we’re also just realizing that Jason is off in the background at the pool.

Maybe you already spotted Jason, but it looks like there are more than a few fans who are surprised that they are just now finding Jason in this image. Who knows what other discoveries fans will find in the few marketing materials we have for the game? Of course, given the footage we’ve seen so far, which really shows a close bond between the two characters, we’re not surprised they’ll be close to each other.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to stick with just the few marketing materials for the game as we don’t know when we’ll get our next look at the title. So we can continue to speculate as to what we might see in the game. For instance, one fan pointed out that there could be an aging mechanic much like Red Dead Redemption 2.

Likewise, speculation has also been on the game being delayed. While we hope that’s not the case, an insider suggests a delay announcement could come this November. For now, we are expecting Grand Theft Auto VI to launch on May 26, 2026. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.