Grand Theft Auto 5’s Trevor Still Scares The Heck Out Of Children

The kid’s way too old to know who Trevor is, Trevor is just that scary.

Grand Theft Auto 5’s Trevor Philips proves that he still has it.

Steven Ogg, the real life actor who voiced Trevor, recently went viral for appearing in a fan event. He was interacting with a young fan when he suddenly made the boy cry.

You can watch the interaction below.

GTA V’s Trevor actor, Steven Ogg laughs after making a fan cry at an event.



The Kid Could Not Have Known Who Trevor Even Is!

As some fans pointed out on social media, the kid was clearly not yet born when Grand Theft Auto 5 released in 2013.

So there was no way that this kid even know who Trevor is. But this really point to how scary Trevor’s voice actor, Steven Ogg, could really be.

Why We Still Remember Trevor

Trevor Philips is one of three protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5. While Michael de Santa and Franklin Clinton are career criminals with flawed personalities, Trevor is on a different level.

As GamesRadar’s Lucas Sullivan argued, Trevor is the first playable Grand Theft Auto character that made sense.

He was the first one who was such a sociopath that he would credibly commit murder and violence. And these were some of the most popular things that players would do in between the main missions.

Steven Ogg Deserves Credit Too

Ogg had been working as an actor for over a decade before he got cast to play Trevor. He even did work for two other games before that; the 2008 Alone in the Dark reboot and the 2009 thriller Cursed Mountain.

And Ogg played other memorable characters after Grand Theft Auto 5, such as Simon in The Walking Dead, Rebus in Westworld, and both Sobchak and Mr. X in Better Call Saul.

But that’s the way Hollywood goes; there’s tons of talented character actors who the public may not even realize was so good at their job until they catch their big break.

No, Ogg Does Not Hate Playing Trevor

Ogg had to speak out about Trevor earlier this year. He quashed rumors that he hated playing Trevor in a podcast from last February.

Ogg also said he found it weird when fans referred to him by Trevor’s name. As he pointed out, he saw Trevor as a cartoon and there was no way he was a cartoon.

Trevor isn’t likely to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6, for reasons we won’t spoil if you have not played it yet. But it’s good to know that Ogg saw his star rise after he delivered a memorable performance for a cartoonish character that none of us would ever want to meet in real life.