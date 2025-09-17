Borderlands 4 Shift Codes Will Expire Tomorrow

Sometimes, we need a little “help” with video games, and developers are more than happy to give players options on how to help them “do better,” or “git gud,” if you feel so inclined. In the case of Gearbox Software, they’ve been doing a thing called “Shift Codes” for a while, where you’ll get access to special keys that can unlock top-tier loot that can help you within their titles. In Borderlands 4, you’ll find that there are a few Shift Codes available right now for you to get keys from. We even talked about one being in the game’s end credits the other day.

However, these codes aren’t infinite, and they aren’t going to be there forever. If you want proof of that, Randy Pitchford, the Gearbox Ceo who has been making LOTS of waves recently, went onto Twitter yesterday to post a set of two Shift Codes now that the “system is working.” With each code, you’ll get exactly one key. Oh, and you have until tomorrow to redeem them, or else they’ll be worthless! So, you might want to get on that right away…

SHiFT code system seems to be working. Let’s do another test… These two SHiFT codes each give one Golden Key in Borderlands 4:



3SR3J-CS63T-CFB3K-J3JTT-RZ5JR



3SRBB-X9RBJ-CRTBW-3BBB3-KJFW6



Redeem in-game or at https://t.co/Spvl73WSZt. Expires in 48 hours.



Happy looting! pic.twitter.com/1OnO4y8FxH — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) September 16, 2025

Just to be clear here, once you redeem the code, you don’t have to use the key immediately. Depending on where you are in the game, you may not have access to the chests that these keys unlock. So, it’s a good thing they’ll be “locked in” to your account until you decide to use them. As we mentioned yesterday, some players will suggest that you wait until the endgame parts of Borderlands 4 to use these keys so you’ll unlock weapons and gear that can be really helpful in boss fights.

However, it’s totally your call. Plus, it’s a guarantee that there will be more keys gifted out to players over time. Even if you’re not able to get these keys for one reason or another, the fact that Randy Pitchford openly gave some away on his Twitter account speaks volumes. That means that he, or others from Gearbox Software, are likely to continue this in the future. After all, the game hasn’t even been out a week yet! There are definitely more codes coming.

That being said, whether players buy the game to get the codes is another story. Sure, the game sold two million in a few days, but as PC players, and even console players, will attest, the game has serious optimization issues. So, things may not continue on the trend they’re on unless things get fixed!