Borderlands 4 Players Encounter Bug Resulting In Skill Points Being Lost

Borderlands 4 is the latest major video game release from Gearbox Software. This game just dropped last week, and Vault Hunters are diving into the action. Of course, it’s not been the smoothest of video game launches, especially on the PC platform. We’re seeing a ton of reports online about poor optimization issues. It’s even hitting Gearbox Software’s Randy Pitchford, who’s suggesting players just refund the game.

However, for those of you sticking it out in hopes of some updates coming our way, there are probably a few bugs you still want cleared up. Unfortunately, those bugs seem to be piling on as there’s another issue players are coming across. One issue is that fans may miss out on skill points.

Borderlands 4 Players Are Losing Skill Points

If you’re playing Borderlands 4 and are losing out on skill points, just know you’re not alone. Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out about this bug that’s popping up in the game. Players are reporting an issue where a game disconnect may result in the loss of recently acquired skill points.

At the moment, there’s no way of getting them back. That’s incredibly frustrating for players who level up and then lose out on the precious points. Fortunately, it’s a widespread enough bug that Gearbox Software has already alerted the community that they are aware of the issue.

Gearbox has noted on the support page that players who find the game disconnecting and attempt to rejoin multiplayer sessions, or even crash in single-player sessions, may lose skill points. Leveling up and using the Respec machine will also not restore your skill points. At the moment, there is no fix available to get this issue resolved. However, it’s reassuring to know that the developers are actively investigating the issue.

Borderlands 4 launched this past week, so if you haven’t picked up a copy, now’s the time. You can find it available right now on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, you can find our Before You Buy video coverage of the game in the video we have embedded below.