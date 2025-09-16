Borderlands 4 Gets Special Crossover Promo With “Unique” Brand

What do gaming companies do to try to get the biggest hype out for their titles? It depends on the company and the game they’re trying to promote. For example, many would be fine with doing all sorts of ads across various venues, including the internet, TV commercials, and big billboards in places like New York City. The more “eyes” they get on the product, the better. Another thing they’ll attempt is making deals with other brands to do some “cross-promotion,” and hope that fans from one brand will help move units. Borderlands 4 has just unveiled one such cross-promotion, and it’s with a brand you might not have expected to be so “wicked.”

That brand…is Butterfinger. Yeah, believe it. Borderlands 4 is crossing over with Butterfinger to give players in the United States, sorry, global players, the chance to earn a special Echo-4 skin that is modeled after the Butterfinger wrapper. And…that’s it.

We're dropping the Butterfinger ECHO-4 Drone Skin for @Borderlands 4 RIGHT NOW at https://t.co/kFi8eD4kwx for US players only! Grind those entries for a chance to score this skin, because once this drop ends, it's gone faster than you can lay a finger on your Butterfinger. pic.twitter.com/1lMrXXhG2w — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 15, 2025

Oh, and apparently, this is the “Marshmallow style” of Butterfinger, which we didn’t even know existed until we started writing this piece! You learn something new every day, right?

Anyway, as for how you get the skin, you need to enter yourself on the website via your email, and you’ll apparently have a chance to get multiple entries into the contest so you can get the skin. A warning, though, as this will only be a limited-time deal. So, if you want your Echo-4 to look like a Butterfinger, you might want to hurry.

…you’re not exactly thrilled about this, are you? We admit, this isn’t exactly the most exciting of giveaways. Granted, if you look in the comments section, you’ll notice that there are people who have already won the skin and are happy about it, with Butterfinger’s handle consoling those who haven’t gotten it yet and are saying that more “drops” will happen soon.

If we’re being honest here, it would’ve made more sense for a Butterfinger weapon skin, or a whole line of weapons that look like Butterfinger wrappers. Heck, they could’ve created a candy gun that either shoots things that look like Butterfinger or transforms enemies temporarily into one!

…sure, that would’ve been a lot of work for the Borderlands 4 team, but it would’ve been worth it! Plus, can you really look at that skin and think “Oh, yeah, that drone looks like a Butterfinger?” That’s what we thought.

Anyway, if this does intrigue you, you should hurry before all the drops are done.