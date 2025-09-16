Sony PlayStation Showcase Happening Soon According To Insider

PlayStation fans are waiting for another showcase presentation. Likewise, we are expecting a new PlayStation Showcase this month. Typically, we see something during the month of September, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. A new report from a reliable industry insider reveals that there are plans underway.

However, now the question for so many of us is what the presentation will reveal. These presentations are far bigger than the typical State of Play events. In this case, this presentation might have some notable reveals and updates. Could one of these updates be tied to Rockstar Games and their big Grand Theft Auto VI release slated to happen this coming year?

PlayStation Showcase Will Happen Soon

Nate The Hate is a reliable industry insider with a strong following. Recently, a follower on X reached out to the insider in hopes to learn something regarding the next PlayStation Showcase. Unfortunately, we didn’t receive any information regarding a specific date. However, that doesn’t mean there’s no news that the insider was willing to share.

According to Nate The Hate, we should see a PlayStation Showcase soon. It’s possible that we will not end the week without the presentation. All we can do is wait and see if we hear anything regarding the PlayStation Showcase. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if we see anything regarding Grand Theft Auto VI during the presentation.

Right now, we know that the game is in the works for a release in May of 2026. However, rumors have been circulating online that there might be a delayed announcement coming. If that’s the case, we might see the game pushed further back into 2026, giving Rockstar Games a release closer to the holiday season. That could allow the team to rake in even more sales due to the holidays.

Of course, this is all speculation right now. So far, there’s been no confirmation on a PlayStation Showcase. Likewise, we’re uncertain if Rockstar Games would be present at any capacity during the showcase if one rolls out. Though, like most everyone else, we’re certainly hoping there will be a GTA 6 appearance.