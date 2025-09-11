Take-Two Interactive Will Hold A Shareholder Meeting Next Week

Several highly anticipated games are on the horizon. Take-Two Interactive, for instance, is having a big year. They released Mafia: The Old Country earlier this year, and tomorrow, fans will get their hands on Borderlands 4. However, the biggest game on their radar for everyone around the world is the fabled Grand Theft Auto VI installment. That should be here next year.

Still, it’s business as usual. Take-Two Interactive is holding a new shareholders meeting this coming week. This isn’t major gaming news; it’s not like an earnings call. We’ll just have to see if anything comes out of this meeting. That said, it’s worth noting that this might be the last major meeting before we receive actual information from Rockstar Games.

Take-Two Interactive Shareholder Meeting

Thanks to RockStation on X, we’re finding out that Take-Two Interactive’s shareholder meeting is set to take place on September 18, 2025, at 1:00 PM UTC. Much like RockStation noted, this is likely the last meeting before we get official information from Rockstar Games. It’s also worth noting that this is not an earnings call.

Instead, the meeting focuses on the business’s operations and governance within the company. The exciting details about the performance of video games, outlooks, and some answers to questions we might have been waiting on are usually provided through an earnings call. So we’ll be waiting a bit longer before we get that bit of information.

Regardless, like everyone else, we’ll be waiting to see if anything comes up about some of their anticipated projects. This meeting will take place about a week after the launch of Borderlands 4. Furthermore, everyone is still eagerly awaiting the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI. As it stands, Grand Theft Auto VI is still set to launch into the marketplace on May 26, 2026. When it does arrive, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.