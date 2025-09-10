Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

PlayStation Introduces Family App That Could Be A Problem For GTA 6 Players

by

They’re watching you…

One of the biggest divides in the gaming space isn’t necessarily the one between players and the developers/publishers who make the titles they try to enjoy. Instead, it’s often been a battle between kids and young teenagers…and the parents that watch over them. Yeah, there have been numerous times in kids’/teens’ lives when parents have told them to “go outside” instead of playing video games or “do homework” instead of doing another level in a game. And then, there are those parents who refuse to let their children play games like the upcoming GTA 6. Yet, kids have gotten creative over the years to get around that.

So, various publishers and even console makers have gone out of their way at times to make it easier for parents to “gauge” what their kids play. Over on the PlayStation Blog, the publisher revealed a new “family app” that parents can use to not only monitor what their kids are playing, but literally restrict how long they can play:

“PlayStation Family app is a new experience to help parents set up and manage their children’s gaming experience on PlayStation – straight from their supported mobile device. The app includes a number of new customizable features for parents to manage their children’s playtime, including an activity report, more visibility into what their children are playing, and approving extra playtime requests  –  all at the tap of a finger.”

Does that sound a little invasive? Yeah, pretty much, and the kids who have parents that use this app aren’t going to be happy with it, especially when their “playtime limit” happens to be when they’re in the middle of an epic gaming session and they aren’t near a save point. Not that parents care about such things, of course. Nor Sony, apparently:

“We’re excited to bring an easy way for parents to manage their children’s gaming directly from their mobile devices. This is just the beginning with our new mobile app – we’ll plan to continue adding enhancements to PlayStation Family app to evolve the experience over time. We hope you’ll enjoy it and we look forward to your feedback.”

While GTA 6 wasn’t directly mentioned in the blog, it’s clear that this app is meant to ensure that kids aren’t “playing games they shouldn’t,” and Rockstar’s upcoming title does fit that metric.

The franchise has been infamous with parents, teachers, and “advocates against video games” for years, and has led to many heated debates. This will only be the next step in that “battle.”

Recent Videos

Hollow Knight Silksong: 10 Things You Didn't KNOW YOU COULD DO

Hollow Knight Silksong: 10 Things You Didn't KNOW YOU COULD DO
Helldivers 2 in 2025 Is A Completely Different Game

Helldivers 2 in 2025 Is A Completely Different Game
10 Upcoming AAA games We Are HYPED ABOUT

10 Upcoming AAA games We Are HYPED ABOUT
10 Game Missions So Controversial They NEVER RETURNED

10 Game Missions So Controversial They NEVER RETURNED
10 Hidden Rewards You Only Get From 100 Percenting Games

10 Hidden Rewards You Only Get From 100 Percenting Games
20 PLATINUM Trophies That MADE US PULL OUR HAIR OUT

20 PLATINUM Trophies That MADE US PULL OUR HAIR OUT
Hollow Knight: Silksong - Before You Buy

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Before You Buy
NEW BATMAN GAME LEAKED, PERFECT DARK SAVED? & MORE

NEW BATMAN GAME LEAKED, PERFECT DARK SAVED? & MORE
Borderlands 4 Desperately WANTS YOU BACK

Borderlands 4 Desperately WANTS YOU BACK
Category: Tag: , ,