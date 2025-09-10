Community Builds Are Coming To NBA 2K26

It will be fun to see if the community can break the game with their builds.

2K Sports has opened the floodgates for the community in NBA 2K26.

They made this announcement in the NBA 2K Twitter:

Want to showcase your MyPLAYER build to the community?

The new Community Build template submissions are officially open! Submit your build today and you could be featured in an upcoming season.

https://2kgam.es/4gpnSJd

What Are Community Builds In NBA 2K26?

MyPlayer is the character creator system in NBA 2K26. You can always build your NBA MyPlayer from scratch.

But 2K Sports also gives you several options if you want to jump straight to playing.

Most players may jump straight to NBA Builds. These are builds inspired by NBA players themselves.

And then there are the Pro-Tuned Builds. If you care more about playing well than role playing your favorite NBA star, these builds are for you.

But sometimes the community can be so good at building their own MyPlayer characters that they’re worth sharing to the world. NBA 2K has allowed fans to get community builds from each other since NBA 2K24.

When Are NBA 2K26 Community Builds Coming?

The NBA 2K website shared this information:

Explore endless possibilities in the NBA 2K26 MyPLAYER Builder, or hit the ground running with pre-made build templates!

Coming soon in Season 2, Community Builds are unique and competitive templates submitted by some of the best build makers in the NBA 2K community that you can use as a blueprint to build your MyPLAYER to compete at the highest level.

These builds also come pre-equipped with the build maker’s recommended Signature Animations, if you use their template as-is.

So if you’re looking forward to find what builds other players come up with, you won’t have to wait that long.

We’re in the middle of Season 1 right now. NBA 2K26’s Season 2 starts this coming October 17, 2025.

Does The Community Make Better MyPlayers Than 2K Sports?

The big appeal with community builds is making players that can somehow break the balance of NBA 2K26. If you’re looking for a good time, you could already be enjoying yourself with a Pro-Tuned Build.

Or on a higher level, you can set to work becoming a good character creator yourself. But then that could flip the switch so that you would be the person trying to make balance breaking builds yourself.

Ultimately, you’re still playing by 2K Sports’ rules. So you can’t do anything with your MyPlayer that the developers won’t allow, short of if you resort to modding. So you should feel free to try and break their systems as much as you can.