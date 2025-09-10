The Borderlands 4 X GFuel Collaboration Is Real, And They’re Offering Real Loot

GFuel has confirmed their collaboration with Borderlands 4 – and you might actually want in on this one.

Yesterday, we caught GFuel congratulating Gearbox for their comeback with Borderlands 4.

Because GFuel engages with gamers regularly online, there was plausible deniability if this was part of an endorsement or not.

GFuel could post about video games and gamer content creators that work or don’t work with them. But GFuel just confirmed their collaboration, and it’s a big one.

The Golden Key Promo

GFuel posted this on Twitter today:

Borderlands X G FUEL

Before you crack a Vault, you’ve gotta crack open a tub of Interplanetary Dance Party! Channel the mayhem with a Sour Blue Raspberry Lemonade flavor in the ALL-NEW 2.0 FORMULA.

Inside the Collector’s Box :

Interplanetary Energy Tub (2.0 formula)

Metal Borderlands Shaker

1 Golden Key Code (in-game loot, digital delivery)

GFuel’s store listing shared even more details:

Crack open this vault of epic loot and fuel your thirst for adventure and pure mayhem with the Borderlands Collector’s Box!

It doesn’t matter whether you’re doing galaxy-hopping, causing Mayhem on Kairos, or grinding all night long for the most legendary loot, what awaits you inside this box is gonna give you that high-octane energy you’ve been needing for your vault hunting voyages!

This limited-edition Borderlands Collector’s Box is made for those loot-chasing, Mayhem-loving legends who are looking to amp up the experience to the max.

Featuring one 40 serving tub of Interplanetary Dance Party, a custom Borderlands 24oz Tall Metal Shaker, exclusive Borderlands stickers and a Golden Key that will be emailed post-purchase to the first 5000 orders!

Includes:

40 Serving Interplanetary Dance Party Energy Tub

Custom Borderlands Metal Shaker

Exclusive Borderlands Stickers

1 Golden Key (redeemable in-game loot emailed post purchase)

How Precious Is This Golden Key?

Golden Keys are not new in the Borderlands games. They are the only way you can open Golden Chests.

These Golden Chests give you gear at a legendary level. Unfortunately, this legendary gear isn’t guaranteed to be practical in the field, much less for your character.

But that’s where this promotion could be different. Obviously, Gearbox has an algorithm to generate items from chests.

They could tweak the Golden Keys for this GFuel promo to guarantee good gear. Or at least that’s theoretically possible.

We do also wonder if these keys will work in such a way that you’ll get gear that has the G Fuel branding all over it. But that might be too game breaking for Gearbox to actually implement.

In any case, if you’re already addicted to G Fuel, this is a great deal to celebrate Borderlands and get something extra.