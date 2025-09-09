GFuel Comes Back To Celebrate Gearbox’s Comeback With Borderlands 4

Do you guys want to see some Eridium based GFuel?

GFuel seems to be interested in doing a Borderlands collab – if they don’t already have one in the works.

Earlier today, they made a nice little tweet highlighting Borderlands 4’s pending launch. They simply said:

The KING OF LOOTER SHOOTERS IS BACK.

GFuel Just Had Its Own Death And Rebirth Arc

A few days ago, GFuel fueled speculation when they started posting online about an ‘end of an era.’ But mere hours after their supposed ‘end,’ they posted this on Twitter:

We said the END OF AN ERA, not the END OF G FUEL.

​A new era begins with the NEW G FUEL 2.0 FORMULA!! After 10+ years, we’ve made a few upgrades: ​

​NO chalkiness, NO added fillers, and NO settling ​

Same great taste + Same 140mg of caffeine ​

L-Theanine for mental focus + sustained energy ​

2X the antioxidants for overall health ​

Glycine for muscle strength + recovery ​

Shop the NEW formula & freshly designed tubs NOW!

Yes, as it turned out, this was just a little publicity stunt. But to say that their reboot worked is an understatement. They managed get reported on USA Today.

Will Borderlands 4 Also Revitalize The Franchise?

Gearbox has talked up how they have been listening to all the feedback from Borderlands 3. They also promise to take in everything they’ve made before to make this new Borderlands what the fans want.

And so far, especially with the early previews, it looks like Gearbox could have actually pulled it off. The early buzz has been positive enough that people playing other looter shooters – such as the Destiny 2 fandom – are parenthetically interested.

Is GFuel And Gearbox Already A Match Made In Heaven?

As a gaming community centered brand, GFuel will just make posts about gamers and content creators from time to time on social media. If we’re honest, they’re openly doing the “How do you do, fellow kids?” trope IRL.

But there could be more to this tweet than on the surface. With a new game launching soon and a newly rebooted GFuel, could there be fuel Borderlands themed GFuel flavors in the future?

We do wonder if GFuel could come up with some Eridium blend that tastes like Ecto-Cooler. If they could do that while recreating that yellow green glow, that would just be a winner combination.

Actually, if they did have something planned, GFuel could just be waiting until the game’s launch this weekend to reveal their Borderlands themed products too. If you actually like drinking this stuff, you’ll want to look out for it later this week.