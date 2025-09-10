Rumor: A Borderlands 4 Save Editor Could Be Ready At Launch

Gearbox could have made Borderlands 4 in such a way that save editors will be obsolete.

There’s a huge, alleged security breach that has happened to Borderlands 4.

EpicNNG shared what they know on Twitter:

Heads up going into Borderlands 4 launch:

A save file has allegedly leaked, and a save editor is planned for launch.

I won’t be releasing save edited builds. I am taking a firm stance against it. This has been a huge issue in the past, and I no longer want any part of it.

This was a huge issue in the past, and I always just did it because other creators were rampant with the useage of them.

Not doing it this time. If you want to take a stance against it with me, feel free. Save edited builds give an unrealistic expectation to viewers. Not cool.

Also no, the leak is not public, or confirmed.

If it really has happened, it’s most likely a situation of a cheat site paying off someone from the media so they can get it out asap.

The 411 On Borderlands Save Editors

As you may have guessed, save editors allow you to make high spec characters in the Borderlands games. The most famous among these seem to be Gibbed, which can be used in Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

Gearbox does not appear to have banned players who use save editors. However, they have periodically updated the games so that save editors become obsolete.

The Controversy Of Borderlands Save Editors

It is probably inevitable that people will use save editors on Borderlands 4. But clearly, it can create issues between players.

We found this Reddit to discuss the merits and issues with save editors. You may be surprised to learn there’s more people who are OK with them than you think.

That’s because the games are primarily PvE co-op games, and the PvP that does exist is parenthetical at best. So, there’s no incentive to cheat to win.

The Borderlands games are also about building overpowered characters. So save editors are really shortcuts to getting to those characters.

For some players, you are missing out on the fun of building characters if you use editors. But for other players, save editors allow them to jump straight to the endgame.

That makes sense for players who already finished these game. If they’ve seen everything in that Borderlands, they may want to jump straight to playing with their high level friends using new characters.

Is This Ultimately A Service Issue?

Gearbox may themselves see this practice as a consequence of how their games work, and not just an impulse to cheat. This could be why Borderlands 4’s Vault Hunter Mode allows you to skip the narrative campaign to jump into mission challenges.

If, as Valve believes, piracy is a service issue, maybe ‘cheats’ like save editors exist only to fill a need the Borderlands games haven’t met yet. If Gearbox has figured out how to fill those needs, Borderlands 4 may leave save editors behind on its own.