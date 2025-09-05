Randy Pitchford Calls Borderlands 4 Team An “Obsessed” Bunch of People

Randy Pitchford is a guy who almost always has a lot on his mind, for better and for worse, and it’s made him one of the more “unique personalities” of the gaming space…for better and for worse. Recently, he’s been talking about Borderlands 4, which comes out next Friday. The game means a lot to Gearbox Software, not only because it’s the team’s next big title, but because it’s an attempt to “right the wrongs” that happened with the next entry while also pushing things in new directions, like having a DLC Vault Hunter and reworking how endgame content goes.

In a chat with The Gamer, Randy Pitchford had a lot to say about both the team and the game itself, and one of those things was about how dedicated the team was in making the game as great as possible:

“We’re just obsessed people. I’ve been working on Borderlands games for 20 years with a team of people who have been with me from the beginning, and we love it. We’re just obsessed, and I don’t think we do any worrying about industry trends, but we do like pushing boundaries. You can feel [that] in past Borderlands games, where we push boundaries that were too far on this or that. Borderlands 4, now knowing all those boundaries, can commit to this perfect center space.”

He even went so far as to say that the team has truly made the best entry in the series with the 4th game, which is big praise indeed, and many gamers out there are hoping that they back it up.

One of the big reasons for the praise was the new planet that will debut in the game, Kairos. Due to how they crafted it, the team had to make new gameplay mechanics to feel “at home” there, and that led to much innovation:

“It is the largest open world that we’ve ever built. We’ve never had a seamless world in Borderlands before. And so, once we have that seamless world, now some of the spaces can get larger. I can see a vista miles away and know that I can get there. So, then part of my brain starts to think, ‘Well, how can I get there? And then what way would be the funnest way to get there?’ That leads to mobility decisions and design that supports that, instead of having those designs fight against each other.”

You won’t have to wait long to find out if the team’s “obsession” worked, as Borderlands 4 arrives next Friday!