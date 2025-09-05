Melo Shows Up For NBA 2K26 House Of 2K Live Event In NY

It’s great to watch Melo just drink it all in after an accomplished career.

Carmelo Anthony clocked in for NBA 2K26.

Yesterday, we reported on 2K Sports’ live event in New York. Their House of 2K event was held at Highline Stages for free.

Today, 2K Games revealed that Melo showed up himself to cut the ribbons and unveil the show.

💰 35K VC for the first 2,000 attendees pic.twitter.com/p9Gcntc1St — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 4, 2025

One Extra Honor For The Incoming Hall Of Famer

Melo could afford to show up and just enjoy himself unlike his fellow cover athletes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Angel Reese. Melo retired last May 2023, capping off a celebrated two decade career.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame took the opportunity to induct him for the Class of 2025 in the earliest time possible. But Melo got dual honors from the Hall of Fame.

He is getting him for his overall achievements as a player. That includes his career in the NBA, but also his standout college career and the Olympics. On top of that, he’s getting inducted as a member of the 2008 US Olympic basketball team.

So his addition as cover athlete in NBA 2K26 is that much sweeter. As you can see in the video above, he’s enjoying it as much as he can.

Video Game Melo Is Popular, Too

Melo occupies a unique place if we’re talking NBA 2K. He isn’t the household name that Michael Jordan, Shaq, Lebron James, etc.

But he’s one of those killer athletes that is just lurking in the games, in the same way that he low key earned his reputation under casual fans’ noses.

We won’t argue his career in the NBA here. One could say his achievements in college and the Olympics are visibly greater.

But getting back to video game Melo, his stats make him one of those highly desirable athletes that other players might not pick first.

As this fan pointed out on YouTube, Melo is getting his proper virtual accolades as well in NBA 2K26. As cover athlete, he’s getting a livelier and more accurate representation of his playing style.

They did point out that Melo retired before 2K Sports introduced ProPlay. What this means is that Melo probably didn’t do performance capture for his appearance in this game himself.

But that’s normal for these games from 2K Sports. Whether it’s NBA or WWE, other athletes do just a fine job impersonating and recreating the moves of more famous athletes and superstars.

Hardcore Melo fans are getting the best year to be a Melo fan in 2025.