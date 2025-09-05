Double Rewards Await You For This Week’s GTA Online Community Race Series

A fun time to go racing, in between some virtal crimes.

Rockstar Games has announced what the lovers can look forward to this week on GTA Online.

Double The Rewards

You can get double GTA $ and double RP if you join the Ctp.Championman Open Race called Lakeside View. Here’s how Rockstar describes it:

Take on a track adorned with props, signs, and structures, and gun it down the straightaway to the finish across the waters of the Land Act Reservoir.

As you can see from his GTALens profile, Ctp.Championman has been making GTA Online racing tracks for at least two years now.

Double Down On Payphone Hits and Hotring Races

You can also get double GTA $ and double RP if you take on Payphone Hits. And, there are bonuses for completing bonus objectives.

There’s also a chance to earn double GTA $ and double RP in select Hotring Races. You’ll have to make your way to the Southern San Andreas Super Sports Series to try your hand at these.

What’s In The Showrooms

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

LCC Hexer (Motorcycle)

Western Cliffhanger (Motorcycle)

Benefactor Surano (Sports)

LCC Avarus (Motorcycle)

Weeny Dynasty (Sports Classic)

Luxury Autos Showroom

Übermacht Sentinel GTS (Sports)

Annis 300R (Sports)

LS Premium Test Ride (PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC [Enhanced]): Benefactor Stirling GT (Sports Classic)

LS Prize Ride: Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row to win the Enus Paragon R (Sports).

On the Test Track:

Albany Alpha (Sports)

Benefactor Streiter (Sports)

Benefactor XLS (SUV)

The Lucky Wheel: Penaud La Coureuse (Sports)

This Week’s Discounts

Karin Sultan Classic (Sports) – 30% off

Coil Raiden (Sports) – 30% off

Annis RE-7B (Super) – 30% off

RUNE Zhaba (Off-Road) – 30% off

Lampadati Viseris (Sports Classic) – 30% off

Übermacht Rhinehart (Sedan) – 30% off

Dinka Blista Kanjo (Compact) – 30% off

Western Rampant Rocket (Motorcycle) – 30% off

One Last Bonus

Of course, you can always get even more bonuses if you’ve signed up for a GTA Plus subscription.

You can currently get GTA $ 2 million for logging into GTA Online. With GTA Plus, you get an addition GTA $ 1 million.

And GTA Plus benefits include some free vehicles, access to that GTA Plus game library, and other bonuses and entitlements.

There’s some decent reasons to log in this week if you’ve got an inch to collect or try out some new vehicles or racing tracks. Or commit car crimes, we won’t be policing you here.