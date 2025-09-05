Grand Theft Auto 6 Marks A Devilish Anniversary

It won’t take another 666 days before it’s out.

Rockstar Games marks a curious anniversary today for Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA community account GTA 6 Countdown shared the news on Twitter:

Today marks 666 days since Rockstar Games president Sam Houser officially announced the first GTA 6 trailer.

The Beginning Of The End

It’s no exaggeration to say that fans were looking for Grand Theft Auto 6 immediately after Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto 5. That’s unreasonable to ask, but you can understand the sentiment.

On one end, Grand Theft Auto 5 was a generation defining title upon its release. As expected, it was one of the biggest game releases for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In terms of sales, critical reception, and how the fans took to it, it’s still considered a classic.

But we can also look at it from the flip end of things. Grand Theft Auto 5 also saw criticism for its approach to certain subject matter. Rockstar will always have its defenders to push back, but that’s what you expect from a huge fandom.

Some gamers wanted to see a better conceived and realized story. There were fans who wanted to get a Grand Theft Auto 5 from that perspective as well.

Wasting Time Online

But then, there was Grand Theft Auto Online. More than anything else, the fans and gaming press attributed the long wait between the two games to Grand Theft Auto Online.

And as we would find out later, there was some truth to this! Take-Two confirmed that the game spent a lot of years in pre-production. Principal production did not start until 2020.

Rockstar did spend a reasonable amount of time to make this game, no more than other AAAs of this console generation. But one would then question why they spent a good six years sitting on it.

Of course, the answer is Grand Theft Auto Online, one of the first successful live service games coming from a full retail price title.

It Won’t Take Another 666 Days

Thankfully, Take-Two Interactive committed to a final release date. We should be getting Grand Theft Auto 6 on May 26, 2026.

If there is still a chance that the game will get delayed even further, it’s highly unlikely it’ll take another 666 days, or even another year.

If something does happen, we assume that something will be in relation to getting the game certified with PlayStation and Xbox, and ratings in different regions. That would be something that can be sorted out in weeks.

And of course, Take-Two is pumping the marketing money for that announced release date. So they will work to avoid any delays like this if they can. This date should take those potential issues into account already.