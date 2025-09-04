Mafia: The Old Country Was A Bigger Hit On PS5

Mafia: The Old Country just landed in the marketplace. So it’s got plenty of time left to see how many copies end up moving for the game. That said, a month after release gives us a good gauge as to where the game is being played the most. So far, the numbers that have come out on this suggest we are looking at the PlayStation 5 as the clear winner.

Of course, to some players, this might not be much of a surprise. The PlayStation 5 is a dominant platform on which the game was released. What might be a little bit of a surprise for others is that this platform also beat out the PC platform. So, here’s what we know so far!

Mafia: The Old Country Most Popular On PS5

The Mafia franchise had a big release this past month. It’s been a while, but we finally have a new mainline installment for the series. While the original two installments had a fresh coat of paint with the Definitive Editions, it was a little overdue for a brand-new installment.

With Mafia: The Old Country now available, we have some numbers to share with you, thanks to Alinea Analytics. According to their report, among the three platforms the game was released on, Mafia: The Old Country sold the most on the PlayStation 5 platform. More specifically, there was a total of 635K units moved on that platform.

As for the runner-up, the Steam digital marketplace managed to see 337K units sold. Likewise, in terms of players actually picking up a copy of the game, the last place goes to the folks over at Xbox. It looks like there were only 117K units that were sold for that platform.

Of course, there’s still time to see how things start to shape up across the platforms. Again, this title was only released last month. That said, it will face some new heavy competition this month, with more big releases like Borderlands 4. But if you haven’t picked up a copy and would like a little more insight, we do have a Before You Buy coverage on the game below.