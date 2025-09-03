Gameranx

Mafia: Trilogy Is Only $11.99 Right Now On The PlayStation Store

One heck of a deal.

Mafia fans were treated to a brand new video game installment this year. Years after the last new mainline game was released, we have Mafia: The Old Country. However, if you’re keen to check out the earlier installments, you’re in luck. A new deal is currently underway, marking the Mafia: Trilogy collection down significantly for PlayStation console owners.

With Mafia: The Old Country being a linear game, there’s a good chance that you’ve already finished the campaign. If that’s the case and you are looking for more, this collection should suffice until the next major game in the franchise hits the market.

Mafia: Trilogy Collection Discounted

Mafia fans get ready to experience the games all over again. The franchise boasts a lengthy history, despite having only three mainline installments, not including the latest release. While the original games came out all the way back on the PlayStation 2, there have been remastered releases that give the games a massive overhaul and are well worth checking out today.

Mafia, for instance, the first game in the series, was remade from the ground up and released as Mafia: Definitive Edition. Likewise, there was a remastered release for Mafia II. This collection was a hit, giving players a look back at the humble beginnings of this series with a modern visual touch.

Meanwhile, there is also Mafia III. That particular installment took a more open-world approach, and while it had a following, it strayed a little away from the original installments. Of course, if you haven’t played any of those past games, then you can find them right now on sale through the PlayStation Store as one collection. Players can purchase this collection for $11.99. That’s quite the discount from its standard $59.99 price tag.

This sale is only going to last until September 11, 2025. That should hopefully give you enough time to pick up a copy. Although Microsoft Xbox players don’t receive a discount, we’ve noticed another sale for this collection on Steam. However, it will be a little bit more as it comes in at $12.03.

