Xbox Game Pass Confirms 6 Games Coming This Month

Well, we hope you all had a solid vacation and break! August is over, and with the start of September comes the latest school year. Likewise, fewer people are heading out on vacation now. Fortunately, it’s not all gloom. A new month also typically means a new collection of content heading towards our favorite services. For instance, Xbox Game Pass has a total of six games coming to the service this month for the first wave.

Xbox Game Pass operates as a two-wave system each month. The first wave we see is usually right at the start of the month. Yesterday was Labor Day, so we’re just now getting the official post on what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass. The first wave of titles for the month of September 2025 can be found below.

Xbox Game Pass September 2025 Wave 1

I Am Your Beast (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Nine Sols (Xbox Series X|S) – September 3 Now with Game Pass Standard

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 4 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Cataclismo (PC) – September 4 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 10 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

RoadCraft (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – September 16 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard



Likewise, you do have some additional benefits for being a subscriber. You can find the following content heading your way.

In-Game Benefits

Asphalt Legends Unite: Monthly Gift Bundle (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Finals: Welcome Pack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 11 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Skate 3: The Unlock Bundle – September 2

Hopefully, you find something of interest in the first wave of September 2025. However, just know that there is a second wave coming our way. We can usually expect the second wave of games to be unveiled midway through the month. That will carry us over until we reach the month of October. Meanwhile, if you need a refresher, you can find the previous wave of game additions that hit Xbox Game Pass right here.