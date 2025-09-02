LightSpeed Japan’s Hideaki Itsuno Still Wants To Make Capcom Vs. SNK 3

LightSpeed could totally make the deal for this to happen.

Lightspeed Studios Japan head Hideaki Itsuno says he still wants to make a Capcom vs. SNK 3.

He said this in an interview with Video Games Chronicle:

I do want to make a fighting game like Capcom vs SNK, but now I’m neither Capcom nor SNK! If they license it to me, though, I want to make Capcom vs SNK 3.

I want to make a fighting game, and it’s at the top of my list of games I want to make!

But Itsuno Is No Longer A Capcom Guy

Itsuno joined Chinese game company Lightspeed Studios last year. Today he heads its Japanese branch in Tokyo.

Just last week, Itsuno announced Lightspeed opened a new office in Osaka. Three more Capcom veterans have joined in Osaka: artist Bengus and Daigo Ikeno, and writer Bingo Morihashi.

What Was Itsuno’s Connection With Capcom Vs. SNK?

Itsuno’s connection with Capcom was deep. He started his career in the company in 1994, and was there for 30 years. Itsuno was planner on Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 and the game director of Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001.

This was only two of Itsuno’s many projects in the company, but there’s a specific reason he yearns to make a Capcom vs. SNK 3.

What Could Have Been

Itsuno’s work at Capcom vs. SNK 2 really set about fixing many of the issues with the original. But Capcom also had plans for a part 3 that never panned out.

In Itsuno’s words:

Shortly after we finished Capcom vs. SNK 2, we started working on a 3D version of Capcom vs. SNK 3 for the PS2. CvS3 was meant to be the last [2D fighting game], but then it ended up becoming a 3D game along the way, and then SNK folded and that project got canceled too.

But Itsuno Is Working On Something Right Now

Itsuno did tell Video Games Chronicle that he is working on a new action game. And he isn’t interested in making another Soulslike. Fans of his work on the Devil May Cry franchise are probably thrilled at the prospect of yet another stylish action game instead.

Lightspeed Making Capcom Vs SNK 3 Isn’t As Crazy As It Sounds

Outside studios have made Capcom and SNK fighting games before. Neolith made King Of Fighters 2001 and 2002, Dimps made Street Fighter IV, and Eighting made Marvel Vs. Capcom 3.

This would be ultimately a matter of Capcom and SNK coming to a deal with TenCent, LightSpeed Studios owner, to make it happen.

TenCent could probably make this deal. But they still have Itsuno busy with that first game they hired him for. So if Itsuno does get his wish, don’t expect to see Capcom Vs. SNK 3 for a while.