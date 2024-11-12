Legendary Devil May Cry Director Joins LightSpeed Studio

Hideaki Itsuno a veteran game designer has joined Tencent’s new Japanese-based studio LightSpeed. Hideaki Itsuno is best known for his work while Directing at Capcom, focusing on titles like Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma.

As per the folks over at GameRant, after his departure, Itsuno announced that he’d be leading the new team at LightSpeed Studio Japan. This comes after 30 years at Capcom, so he is well-prepared to handle any challenges ahead. It will be interesting to see what titles they bring us with Itsuno at the helm.

Before leaving Itsuno had a truly prolific career at Capcom. He presided over titles like Devil May Cry 3, 4, and 5. As well as the previously mentioned RPG fantasy sequel Dragon’s Dogma 2. Dragon’s Dogma 2 was Itsuno’s final game before leaving Capcom and has garnered good support. It was considered to be one of the largest RPGs of the year. Recently nudged off of that pedestal by Dragon Age: The Veilguard from BioWare.

LightSpeed Japan has only just been formed, so it will be a while before we get to sample the fruits of their labour. So for the time being we will have to be patient, but there are no doubt, exciting things in store. LightSpeed Studios is of course famous for working on games like PUBG Mobile and Undawn. So it’s possible that LightSpeed Japan may follow in those footsteps. If you’d like to read about Hideaki Itsuno’s departure from Capcom you can do so here.