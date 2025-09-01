Yooka-Replaylee Releases This October – And Is Coming To The “Nintendo” Switch 2

Playtonic Games has confirmed Yooka-Replaylee’s release details.

They shared this message on social media:

“WhErE’s ThE ReLeAsE DaTe?!”

RIGHT HERE. Yooka-Replaylee launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and… Nintendo Switch 2 on October 9, 2025!

With double the content, every corner and feature polished, and stunning new visuals, the definitive Yooka-Laylee adventure is upon us.

Yooka-Replaylee will launch at $29.99/£24.99/28.99€ or your local equivalent (standard pricing excluding owner’s and launch discount)!

There’s No Such Thing As A “Nintendo”

Playtonic first announced Yooka-Replaylee in October 2024. That was months before Nintendo would officially unveil the Nintendo Switch 2, much less host the big Switch 2 Direct.

So at the time, Playtonic resorted to simply calling the Switch 2 the “Nintendo,” with eye emoji to boot. Ironically, it did work out to Playtonic’s benefit. It created intrigue for the game, as they were part of the Switch 2 hype train.

But as Nintendo revealed 40 years ago, ‘there’s not such thing as a Nintendo.’ Of course, what they mean is that the public should to refer to their game consoles by their real names, and not the company name.

So they jumped on board the hype train, but this was not a proper announcement. Of course, we just got that today.

Is Playtonic One Of Nintendo’s Favorite Game Developers?

It’s easy to take it for granted, but it’s a big deal that Playtonic has a Switch 2 game at all. That means they got Switch 2 dev kits.

Rumors about the rarity of these Switch 2 dev kits have been going around for some time now. Several developers said they couldn’t get their hands on dev kits as recently as at Gamescom.

The rumor is Nintendo gave instructions not to spread Switch 2 dev kits around until sometime at the start of 2026. At least, that’s what one anonymous source emailed Jeff Gerstmann.

But we have seen a few third-party developers reveal Switch 2 games. Most of them are AAA games and a lot of Japanese games, but there are also some indie game developers too. So far, we have seen Deltarune, Mina The Hollower, and Hollow Knight: Silksong get the nod.

Playtonic was crystal clear that Yooka-Replaylee is not coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Switch. That implies that Yooka-Replaylee is a proper 10th generation game. And Playtonic got the proverbial keys to the kingdom to make this one of the first 10th generation games on the Switch 2.

That distinction comes with high expectations. So we’ll see if Playtonic can live up to what Nintendo and the fans expect with Yooka-Replaylee on the Switch 2.