Pragmata Is Not A Mega Man Game In Disguise

Pragmata generated considerable interest when it was first revealed. This new cryptic IP had fans scratching their head as to what Capcom would be cooking up. However, we’re no clearer in that regard. It’s been a bit of a mystery as to what all the developers have in store for us. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some fans trying to connect the dots. Some even believe that we might be looking at a Mega Man game, disguised as a new IP.

It’s not hard to see where some fans are coming from. Some similarities have gained traction online. Likewise, the fact that Pragmata continues to be somewhat of a mystery hasn’t helped dampen these theories. Of course, one producer was quick to clear the air on the mystery, finally.

Pragmata Is Not A Mega Man Game

Again, there are some similarities. From the color palette, the fact that you’re fighting off robotic machines, and even the design of the android girl. It left some players wondering if we’re looking at something a little more akin to a Mega Man game or even a title attached to the IP.

Fortunately, we have the official word on this theory from Capcom. Thanks to VGC, they managed to speak with Naoto Oyama, the producer behind the upcoming Pragmata game. During the conversation, Naoto confirms that this is not a Mega Man title, but something entirely new for Capcom.

Of course, having also worked on the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Naoto was pleased to see there’s interest from the Mega Man community. However, as it stands, we’re left waiting to see what’s coming next for this new IP. The game continues to evade a release, as it has been delayed several times, with the title now slated to launch sometime in 2026.

Meanwhile, Mega Man fans are having a tough go when it comes to new games. The last mainline installment we’ve received from the franchise came in 2018 with Mega Man 11. So what do you think? Are we overdue for a new Mega Man game?