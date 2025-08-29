Bloober Team Looks To Bring Horror Back For Nintendo Fans

There’s still a lot of hype surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a brand-new console, so that certainly helps. This device was just released a couple of months ago. Chances are, there will still be consumers hunting down a unit to pick up. However, don’t look at this console as just a family-friendly device. It might be a viable option for horror fans. This may be partly due to the assistance of the Bloober Team.

Bloober Team is known for horror games. They have a long-standing history with the genre, and their latest release, Silent Hill 2, demonstrated that they can deliver some AAA horror experiences. However, that’s only the start, as they hope to provide another thrilling gameplay experience —one that is unique and their own.

Bloober Team Looks To Bring Horror To The Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo used to have some solid horror game hits. During an interview with Bloober Team’s CEO, Piotr Babieno, The Game Business was reminded that the Nintendo GameCube had some notable horror hits, including titles like Eternal Darkness, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4.

Piotr noted that they would like to be the ones to open a new chapter for Nintendo in the horror genre. Unfortunately, they can’t say anything right now, but they apparently have some plans. It might help jumpstart a new set of horror games making their way to the latest Nintendo console platform.

I’m trying to make my personal dreams come true. I am a huge Nintendo fan. I grew up with Nintendo consoles. The most important horrors, like Eternal Darkness, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4… were available on Nintendo GameCube. It was a gold time for Nintendo fans. In some ways, we would like to be the one to open a new chapter for Nintendo right now.

As mentioned, Bloober Team is bringing its upcoming survival horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, to the marketplace this September 5, 2025. When it does release, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be among the supported platforms. Of course, just what else is in the works behind the team regarding this platform is a mystery.

For instance, their previous release, Silent Hill 2, has yet to be released on other platforms. The game is currently still only available on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Perhaps we’ll soon see a new announcement revealing that this game is also heading to additional platforms, such as the Switch 2. But at the moment, we’re left waiting to see if that ends up being the case. Still, it would be nice for the Switch 2 to have access to some of these heavy-hitting horror games.