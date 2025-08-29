Cyberpunk 2077 Sold 3 X More On Switch Game Card Vs. Digital Download

The key may have been removing the Key from Game-Key Cards.

CD Projekt RED has good news about their Switch 2 launch.

The game company told investors that 75.4 % of Cyberpunk 2077’s Switch 2 sales were on Game Card. The remaining 24.6 %, of course, were digital downloads.

Looking At The Finer Details

But it is worth looking at the smaller details on this report. Cyberpunk 2077 was a Switch 2 launch title on June 5, 2025. This report only looks at sales from June 2025.

That 75.4 % of game sales were also ‘sell in’. To quote Collins Dictionary;

When a manufacturer or producer sells in new products to a retail outlet they are available to the public from that outlet.

In other words, this 75 % of sales represents what units of Cyberpunk 2077 were shipped. This does not reflect on how many Cyberpunk 2077 Game Cards were sold through.

This News Is Not What You Think It Is

A lot of gamers may want to use this as proof that the market has rejected Game-Key Cards. Circana already shared that Cyberpunk 2077 is the highest selling third-party Switch 2 game at launch.

But there’s a lot of missing and vague information to be sure that it does that. CD Projekt RED doesn’t mention how many Switch 2 copies where either shipped to retailers or sold to gamers.

On top of that, they didn’t share data on how many physical copies made it to customers’ hands. What they confirmed is how interested retailers were in getting copies instead.

CD Projekt RED did confirm that they made most of their revenue this year from Cyberpunk 2077. But on this same report, they also revealed that the game was added to PlayStation Plus, and received a port to Apple Silicon Mac computers.

We don’t know how much of the revenue they received can be attributed to Switch 2, PlayStation Plus, or Mac. Admittedly, it’s highly unlikely that Mac made the majority of game sales. But our best guesses on what platform made CD Projekt RED the most money are still guesses.

It’s Mostly Good News For CD Projekt RED

The company reported 443 million PLN (Polish złoty) in revenue. That’s roughly $ 121 million. They also had net profitability of 35 %.

At the same time last year, they made 424 million PLN in revenue. But they had slightly higher net profitability at 40 %. We won’t go through the finer details here, but overall CD Projekt RED’s business remains healthy.

While they take their time on their bigger AAA releases, they still have enough things going on to keep their business going well. Nintendo and CD Projekt RED are keeping it secret how much success their game had on the Switch 2, at least for now.