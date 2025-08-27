PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For September 2025 Revealed

There are plenty of great-looking games coming out next month that might already be on your radar. However, if you’re looking to hold out a bit or just want to pace what new games you pick up, then services like PlayStation Plus can really come in handy. Today, we’re getting word of the video games being added to the PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025.

Taking to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has confirmed what games are heading our way. That’s a big plus for those of you who enjoy getting some new titles to play without spending anything more than just your monthly subscription service.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games September 2025

As noted, it was confirmed on the official PlayStation Blog that Sony is giving away three games this coming month. That’s expected, and if you’re a subscriber to at least the PlayStation Plus Essential tier, you’ll gain access to these games as well. The titles confirmed for the month are Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder.

It’s worth pointing out that all three are playable on the PlayStation 4. We know that the coming year will be more focused on PlayStation 5 games each month, so it’s worth grabbing these titles on PS4 while you can. Additionally, we know that the PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025 will be available starting September 2. So, you don’t have too long a wait before you can start enjoying these games yourself.

That said, there is still time left to claim the games presented earlier this month. For those who are unaware, in August, we saw the releases of Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2. Those games were released on August 5, 2025, and you don’t have too long to go before they are no longer available to claim. So, again, this is your chance to grab those games, so that they’ll be available in your account as long as you keep up with the PlayStation Plus subscription service.