No Man’s Sky Gets Massive Update Via “Voyagers” Content

It’s never going to get old talking about No Man’s Sky for the simple reason that it’s one of the greatest redemption stories in the history of gaming. Just over nine years ago, the game came out, and Hello Games promised an experience unlike any other, in a universe that was truly massive. On the one hand, they did give players a massive universe to explore. On the other hand, the universe wasn’t that interesting to explore, and many features that were previously promised weren’t featured. The backlash was huge, but the turnaround would come, as Hello Games put their noses to the grindstone and fixed everything they could.

Sure enough, the game turned out to be good, and nine years after launch, Hello Games is STILL making content updates for the title. The latest of which is out today via No Man’s Sky Voyagers. To highlight what’s new in the update, Hello Games made a special post on the PlayStation Blog to talk about the game’s newest features.

The biggest one is the complete overhaul of how you can do space travel. More specifically, in previous versions of the game, you could only find a ship to fly and then take it to the stars. Now, you can build your perfect craft and design it inside and out to fit your personal style:

“We call them Corvettes, huge ships with hulls, wings, landing gear, cockpits, engine parts, thrusters and more – arranged to your own unique sci-fi design. These ships have real interiors, med-bays, sleeping quarters, war rooms, radars, teleporters. It comes with you everywhere, which totally changes how you play. Decorating it with your friends gives you a space that you share together. Whether it’s a brightly coloured tiny explorer, or a colossal dark metallic war ship, it allows you to show off your own personality.”

You can see why this is a big deal and why Hello Games would be up for this. Not only does it allow more style in the game, but now, you can fly around with friends on a single ship and make a unique adventure!

The team even set up a special mission to help you unlock this feature and then get you to the workshops where you can start building them! Aren’t they nice?

If you want a better look at the new update, you can check out the trailer below.

It’s clear Hello Games is dedicated to making their spacefaring title as grand as possible, so be on the lookout for more updates like these in the future!