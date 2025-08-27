The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Well Above 2 Million Units Sold In The US

While it may sound a little “boring,” we need to keep track of the sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 for quite some time. Why? When it launched, it set a record in just a couple of days. Then, by the end of the first month, it broke the all-time launch record for a console at just under six million units sold worldwide. We’re nearly at the third month mark now, and things are only going to get bigger and better for the system as word continues to spread about how good it is and how many great games are both on it and will be on it soon.

Today, some updated NPD data has come in via Mat Piscatella of Circana. They’re the ones that handle all the US sales data when it comes to video games, and Mat had some big news to share about the sales of the Switch 2 in the US. Specifically, the system has officially crossed 2 million sold in the country.

Hardware – Nintendo Switch 2 has now surpassed 2 million units sold in the US life-to-date. It is currently 75% ahead of the unit sales pace set by the original Nintendo Switch. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-08-27T13:00:09.706Z

If you’re thinking, “Isn’t that a bit low for what’s been going on with it?” you need to keep a few pieces of context in mind. First, the date cutoff for this new info was August 2nd. That’s just under the full two-month mark for the Switch 2’s lifecycle. So, selling over two million in a single country in under two months is rather impressive. Second, ever since the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, there have been stock issues.

Nintendo’s President, Shuntaro Furukawa, even straight-up apologized to gamers who have had to wait for restocks to happen due to Nintendo not having enough to go around. If Nintendo were to continue this pace with its new system, which is WELL ahead of the pace that it had for the OG Switch, the console will not only do well, but have quite a lot of people playing it soon enough.

Another thing to note from another post by Piscatella is the fate of Donkey Kong Bananza. According to the data, it was the No.3 game in the United States. What beat it? A certain college football game that set records itself last year when the franchise returned. So, yeah, it makes sense that the game would dominate in the US in both the No.1 and No.2 slots.

Content – Donkey Kong Bananza’s physical sales were high enough to place it 3rd on July’s best-selling games chart while ranking 20th for 2025 year-to-date. It was also the best-selling game of July on Nintendo platforms. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-08-27T13:00:09.712Z

All of this information paints great news for the Switch 2 and its exclusive titles, and with more on the way, things might continue to get better.