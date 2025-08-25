Romeo Is A Dead Man Being Tested For Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the hottest console on the market right now, by like, a lot. Seriously, ever since its launch nearly three months ago, it’s been pretty much sold out the entire time. The question that is on many gamers’ minds, though, is what the next big game they’ll be able to play is. Those answers are slowly coming to light, as we know that October will have a key title by The Pokémon Company, and that Kirby will bring his crew to bear in November. Oh, and Suda51 is testing Romeo Is A Dead Man on the Switch 2, as well.

If you don’t remember this title, that’s because the game doesn’t have a release date yet, either, and it was announced during a PlayStation event, not a Nintendo Direct. However, the title is made by Suda51, who is known for his unique action games, characters, and propensity for violence. In a chat with GameXplain, Suda51 talked about how Romeo Is A Dead Man is going through some serious tests right now to see if it can function on Nintendo’s newest system:

“Right in this moment we’re in the middle of doing a bunch of tests and stuff basically to see if we can put it on Switch 2. I personally would love to get it on the Switch 2, I’m hoping it’s going to work out. It just depends on the results of the testing we’re doing. If Epic ends up working out for us, because it’s made with Unreal Engine…if it works out on Switch 2 then we’re going to do what we can do put it on Switch 2.”

That seems pretty definitive, wouldn’t you say? The thing to note here is that Suda51 has a long and storied history with Nintendo, including having his first game with Travis Touchdown be an exclusive launch title for the Nintendo Wii back in 2007, and working with them many times over in the years since. It would make sense that he’d want to bring his newest title to the Switch 2, especially with the sales records it continues to break.

As for the game itself, you’ll play a guy who gets wrapped up in a cosmic struggle for power and has to unravel multiple mysteries while he’s fighting bad guys. You know, the usual type of “chaos” that Suda51 likes to have in his games. To see the full interview with him, you can check out the video below: